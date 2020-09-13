Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Bonnie Dills, our beloved “Big G,” matriarch of our family, 94, of Tumwater, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3:35 pm.
Bonnie was born April 5, 1926 in Sylva, North Carolina to Flonnie (Gunter) and James Messer.
Bonnie married Homer Dills in North Carolina and had 7 children. She is survived by her children Shirley (Doug) Blowers, Arlene (Harvey) Sines, Jim (Debbie) Dills and Jerry Dills. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Homer, and her children Homer, Bonnie, and Eddie.
Bonnie was one of 17 children born to her parents. Her surviving siblings are: Myrtle Nations, Fannie Hoop, Anne Payne, Harrison Messer, of North Carolina and Robert Messer of Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her siblings Gladys Hensley, Mary Sue Payne, Carolyn Coleman, Arther Messer, Kelly Messer, John Messer, Billy Messer, Ellen Frady, Lessie Tucker, Linda Messer and JD Messer.
“Big G” is survived by her grandchildren, Wendy (Russ), Kim (Marty), Selyna (Ken), Jamie (Rachel), Chris (Amber). She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Konner, Kayden, Ashton, Ryker, MazzyRainn, MaxAnder, Ryan, Cameron, Jordan and Bradley, and many special nieces and nephews.
Although you are gone from Earth and we will miss you, we will see you again in Heaven. We will never forget your beauty and your southern accent.
Due to COVID-19 a Memorial Service will be held in the Spring of 2021 near her 95th birthday. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In