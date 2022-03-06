Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Bonnie Alice Henson passed away at Memorial Hospital on February 24, 2022 from congestive heart failure. Bonnie was born April 13, 1930 in Sunnyside, Washington to Austin William Warner and Hazel Alice Argersinger Warner. Most of her childhood was spent living many places in the Lower Valley where her father was a farmer. Bonnie loved to point out the different places she had lived during drives around the Valley. For a short time, she and her mother moved to Seattle where her mom was a factory worker. She later moved to Tieton, Washington where her mom packed apples and Bonnie finished high school. Being an only child, Bonnie would often remark about how she must have tried her mother’s patience because she was definitely a “spoiled brat.”
After high school, she married Loren Searcy and they had one child together, James Warner Searcy in 1949 before divorcing.
After her divorce, Bonnie noticed a tall, handsome man, Bill Henson, who was working at a Tieton service station. Bonnie made sure her gas tank always needed a little gas so she could stop and see Bill. It worked! They were married on May 27, 1954 at the ranch of Mr. And Mrs. Paul Mortimer in Tieton. They became a family with her son Jim, and it was the beginning of a love story that lasted for the next 60 years until Bill’s passing in 2009. They were such a couple that one was never spoken of alone… it was always in the plural, Bonnie and Bill—never just Bonnie—never just Bill. They did absolutely everything together, always. They bought a ranch in Cowiche, Washington with many show horses over the years. Bonnie, Bill and their son, Jim were active in the Highland Saddle Club, rode in horse shows in the Western class, and received many trophies for their performances.
During this time, Bonnie was picking and packing apples (which she hated) so she went to college and graduated from CWSC with a teaching degree in 1966. She taught English and PE at Wilson Jr. High in Yakima, Washington and at Highland High School in Cowiche, Washington.
Bonnie had a special fondness for Highland High School and she and Bill never missed a basketball game—especially when the Mattson boys were playing. She enjoyed the antics of the ornery boys at school and would actually request that any of the trouble makers be sent to her classroom. She was proud of her students and loved it when they would recognize her around town.
Bonnie played the organ, piano and accordion and loved polka music! She loved to shop with her son Jim, and they would often decide to completely change the color scheme in her home or motor home—much to Bill’s dismay! They spent many Saturdays playing pinochle and eating popcorn with Floyd and Juanita Meloy. Every New Year’s Eve, they would host a fondue party and we would all play pinochle.
After they retired, Bonnie and Bill sold their Cowiche ranch, bought a double-wide at the Alps in Moxee, Washington and became Arizona snowbirds. They square-danced, and learned new card games like Arizona Golf and Fast Track which they would teach us on their yearly visits home. They loved crabbing, fishing and clamming. They enjoyed trading up to a bigger and better boat and motor home. They bought a place in Mesa, Arizona where they made many friends. They traveled back and forth to visit family here in Washington and Missouri. They traveled to all 50 states, went on cruises and travelled to Europe visiting Scotland, Ireland and England.
Eventually, after living by Bill’s family in Joplin, Missouri, Bonnie and Bill moved back to Yakima and settled at Orchard Park Retirement home (so she wouldn’t have to cook) in 2007.
After Bill passed away in 2009, she and Judy went on a two-week trip to visit Bill’s family in Joplin, Missouri, stopping in 6 southern states, having adventure after adventure. They also went to Mariner’s Spring Training and took a trip to Canada.
Bonnie was a unique character, stubborn and obstinate—but she knew how to have fun. She loved to go for drives, either by herself or with her cousin Judy, who always made sure she had some kind of adventure--which often meant going down a road that said “No Trespassing!”
She had a love/hate relationship with technology; she owned 2 computers, 2 iPads, several Kindles and at least 3 cell phones, NONE of which she knew how to operate. She knew enough to read books and play games on all of them.
Bonnie and her cat Michael enjoyed living at Orchard Park for over 15 years. She loved Bean Bag Baseball and was upset if she made an out. She made many friends and enjoyed telling the cooks that nothing on the menu would “suit her”—but that she loved the cooks anyway. She loved NBA basketball (Golden State Warriors) and only watched Mariners baseball because the games were so slow that she could read her Kindle or play games on it while watching without missing anything important. She loved Mocha Big Train coffee and the baristas would see her in line and make it for her before she got to the window. After she stopped driving we would pick up coffee for her and would just ask for a “Bonnie.”
Health problems slowed her down, but she still kept her good spirits enjoying life to the fullest. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Hazel and Austin Warner, her son Jim Henson in 1994, her husband Bill Henson in 2009 and her close first cousin and best friend Juanita Meloy in 2017. She is survived by cousins, Judy Meloy (Roger Johnson), Julia Brown (Dwaine); Lindsey, Rylee and Sara Brown; Ron Warner, Beverly Riddle, twins Sandra Wallace and Shirley Brown, Greg (Cheri) Meloy and their daughters Hallie, Mindie, Raime, Nancy and their husbands and children, and many other Warner cousins and Bill’s family in Missouri.
Special thank you to Roger for feeding her cat, Michael, and giving him medicine every day while she was in the hospital.
Bonnie had a true love of animals and would appreciate a donation in lieu of flowers to the Yakima Humane Society or to your local animal shelter. Keith and Keith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, and special thoughts and memories can be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 9 at 2 p.m. at Rainier Memorial Center in Terrace Heights, Washington.
