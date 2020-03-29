Bonita Marie (Forbes) Eichler died Friday, March 13, 2020 at home with family. Born in Seattle, July 11, 1929 just prior to the Great Depression to Gerald Edwin Forbes and Eva Marie (Lindberg) Forbes, Bonnie moved to the Yakima area at age twelve. She married Ed Eichler in 1947. They spent the next 59 years building a life together in Yakima. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Gustav, and sons Frederick (Fred), Edward (Ed), and Robert (Eric) Eichler, and is survived by sons Steven (Robin) and Andrew (Rebecca) Eichler, and daughter, Marjorie (Alan) Loebsack, brother Jared Forbes, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Special note must be given to son, Steve, and his family who were so incredibly helpful during later years when life became more challenging. Granddaughter, Jillian Eichler, who, with CJ Ball, gave much loving attention and care to her at the end.
Mom was part of the Greatest Generation that sacrificed so much for world peace and the re-building in the aftermath of war. As such her life was a life of sacrifice, industry, hope and unconditional love. Like so many of her generation she poured her life out to give her family the best future. We, her family, the beneficiaries of her life, generosity, and “sweat equity,” see her as so much more. She was in many ways, a Proverbs 31 woman, whose virtues do, and will, continue to inform, direct, and inspire our lives.
Though possessing a compelling combination of humility and gratitude, she was an exceptionally positive and resilient individual in the face of great loss, often giggling, laughing easily, watching birds at the feeders, sharing a coffee moment, enjoying Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, always surrounded by her adoring, ever-present dogs.
Sayings she loved: “watch out for the other guy,” “angels on every fender,” “red at night sailor’s delight, red in the morning sailor take warning.” Most importantly, Jesus Christ captured her heart while Micah 6:8, “…but to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” reflected her heart’s passion.
We remember her standing on the back deck, waving us safely out the driveway, watching until we were out of sight. She is oh-so-loved and will be missed by the many who remain. But for now, she is joyously re-united… for eternity… proving once again “life is fleeting, death is certain, and eternity is real.”
A “celebration of life” will be held at a later date.
