Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Bonita “Bonnie” Louise Bonneville Norris, 85, of Yakima, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow.
Bonnie was born on July 22, 1935 in Yakima to Robert and Marie (Harris) Bonneville and graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy. She was married to Borris “Bob” Norris and lived most of her life in Seattle. She and Bob extensively travelled the world. After retiring as a Court Clerk for the City of Seattle, she moved back to the Yakima area.
Christmas was a favorite for Bonnie and her family. She always made it special by sharing gifts to her brothers that she had acquired from her travels. Bonnie was a Seahawk fan, but she had trouble watching them because they made her nervous.
Bonnie is survived by her brothers: James (Marilyn) Bonneville, Robert Bonneville, Mike (Pam) Bonneville and Pat Bonneville; nieces and nephews: Mike and Linda Bonneville, Rachel and Tim Martin, Rose Sant, Paul Bonneville, Anthony Bonneville, and Lynn Robinson; great-nieces Paige Bonneville, Elsa Robinson, and Adia Bonneville, and great-nephew Zach Bonneville. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Bonneville, and a niece Michelle Bonneville Robinson.
Bonnie will be inurned with her mother at Terrace Heights Memorial Park and there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. To share a memory, please visit www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In