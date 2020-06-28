Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Bonita “Bonnie” Faith Post, 75, passed peacefully on June 17, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima.
Bonnie was born on May 29, 1945 in Powers Lake, North Dakota to Walter and Lillian Witty. She was raised on a farm near Larson, ND and attended elementary school in Larson and high school in Columbus, ND. She married the love of her life, Edwin “Eddie” Post on December 27, 1960. Shortly after their union, the couple moved from North Dakota to Granger, WA to build a life for themselves. Never one to shy away from an adventure, Bonnie embraced the move and created a happy home for her, Eddie and their two children.
Bonnie and Eddie became permanent fixtures in the Granger community where they owned and operated Eddie’s O.K. Tire Store for over 31 years. Bonnie served as the bookkeeper and kept Eddie on track when it came to business matters. Outside of work, she was active in the community whether it was getting the bouncy car ready for the Granger Cherry Festival parade, starting a new club or group, or serving at their longtime place of worship, Calvary Bible Church in Toppenish, WA.
As a mother and wife, Bonnie enjoyed her domestic duties. She was a master chef and baker, skilled seamstress, and loved to craft and decorate. Though at times her resources were limited, she always found creative ways to give her family not only what they needed, but also the little luxuries they wanted. Her patience, humor, kindness, and steadfast faith in God touched her family in ways they won’t soon forget.
Bonnie enjoyed traveling and her and Eddie loved to set out on the open road in their motor home. The two took any opportunity to visit their family in North Dakota, explore new places all across the country, and get away with their many dear friends. Closer to home, Bonnie and Eddie were mainstays at their grandchildren’s sporting events and activities and it was always a welcomed sight to see their smiling faces in the crowd. Bonnie also loved dancing with her husband, Eddie, with their last dance being at their grandson’s wedding last June. When they took the floor for their solo dance, there wasn’t a dry eye. Their enduring love for each other is a true gift to our family.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of over 59 years, Eddie of Granger, her two children, Tracey Post (Robin) of Renton, and Teresa Cavanaugh (Tim) of Yakima, and her four grandchildren, Drew, Demi, and Christian (Sierra) Cavanaugh, and Olivia Post. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lillian Witty, her sister Gloria and brother Wayne.
The family will hold a Burial and Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, Cottage in the Meadow, and Teresa Cardenas for their care and dedication to our beloved Bonnie. May her smile and laughter live on in our hearts and memories. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
