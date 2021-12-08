BoDeen Joslin Hayes

November 24, 1930 - December 1, 2021
BoDeen was born in Cambridge, Idaho to Archie and Lilah Joslin. BoDeen came from a large family with eight children. The Joslin family moved to Yakima when she was a young girl. She attended Yakima High School where she met Frank in 1946 and graduated in 1949. Frank and BoDeen were married in 1951 and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
BoDeen worked in banking, but her greatest joy was raising her two sons. She was a good golfer and was proud of her hole-in-one in 1988. She was a member of Tacoma Country & Golf Club for 50 years and was also a member of Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Arizona. Retirement took her, Frank and friends to China, Norway, England, Scotland and points between. They lived part time at Sun Valley, Idaho and as snowbirds in Arizona for 20 years.
BoDeen is survived by her husband and partner, Frank Hayes, two sons, Scott and family, and Randy and daughter-in-law Michelle, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and siblings Roberta Morgan, Lois Guthmiller, Margie Wright, Lavon Sills, and Lonnie Joslin. BoDeen was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Lila Lee Alm and Jerry Joslin.
A family gathering will be held at the Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima, with the date to be determined. The family asks that any remembrances be directed to the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 5296, Tacoma 98415.
We all love and miss you Bo.
