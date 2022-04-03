December 21, 1939 - January 26, 2022
Bobby Smith longtime resident of Selah, WA. On January 26, 2022, this world released the soul of a strong and kindhearted man after battling cancer. Bob is now pain-free and with his heavenly father. Bob was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. He had just turned 82 in December. He passed away at his home in Auburn, WA. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Dee Smith, his two daughters and their husbands, Sharlyn & Chris Brown and Anji & William Mitchell. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Justina & Preston & granddogger Zahra, two brothers, Darrell Smith & Jim Smith, and one sister, Donna Warmuth. The family will be having a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 pm on May 7, 2022, at the Royal Arch Park, 20821 Renton-Maple Valley Road Southeast, Maple Valley, Washington 98038. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do a donation to your favorite charity in Bob’s honor.
