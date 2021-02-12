Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On the evening of February 1st, 2021 surrounded by his family Bob left this world and went into the arms of Jesus. Bob, who was 70, fought a difficult month-long battle with covid pneumonia which was complicated by other lung issues.
Bobby Leon Clayton was born on July 12th, 1950 to John and Jewell Clayton in Amarillo, TX, where he was also raised. In his teenage years, his Dad taught him the family auto glass trade. Bob was drafted into the Army in 1970. He spent 13 months in Vietnam in service to his country.
Bob was awarded several commendations in marksmanship while in the service. He had a great eye for detail which gave way to being a great shot. He was discharged with honors in 1974. Bob then moved to Yakima, WA in the summer of 1976 where he built his home. He worked for Glenmore Green Apartment Complex for over 30 years.
Bob was a man of many pursuits. He enjoyed riding his Harley into the mountains to spend time fly fishing. Bob’s eye for detail remained with him throughout his life and came forth in his beautiful craftsmanship on many levels. He was a master custom pool cue builder who was well known and highly sought after for his trade. Needless to say, that eye for detail came in handy when playing billiards of which he also was an expert. In addition, Bob crafted custom linkages for Harleys.
Bob was intelligent, kind, generous, thoughtful, and quite funny. Those of us who love him will miss him terribly. We thank God that we have the hope of seeing him again. Until then, Bob.
Bob is survived by his brother, Johnny Clayton of Amarillo, TX; sister, Phyllis Anderson and brother-in-law, David Anderson, his longest standing friend of Yakima, WA; sister, Nancy Clayton also of Yakima, WA; numerous well-loved nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Lonnie Payne. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Jewell, and his nephews, Johnny Glenn Clayton and Scotty Watson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Keith & Keith Funeral Home from 12:00 until 4:00 p.m. A Funeral service will be held at Freedom Church, 903 Lindy Lane, Yakima on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Private interment will be at Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
