Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Bobby J. Hengeveld, 78, passed away Tuesday, 6 July 2021 at Willow Springs Care Center. She was born on 14 December, 1942 in Yakima, Washington to Theo and Mable (Hull) Wolff. She attended Davis High School in Yakima and participated in Civil Air Patrol. In her younger years she was a member of the Sweet Adelines.
In addition to being a bookkeeper, Bobby also filled in as a co-driver for her then husband, who was a long haul truck driver when available. Bobby enjoyed crafting such as sewing, knitting, crocheting and macrame among many others and loved to spend time with her family.
Bobby is survived by her daughters, Kyra Overacker and Lori Willis; her grandchildren, Kaylla Simpson, Kordell Wright, Koriana Wright, John Willis and Danyael Willis; and great-grandchildren Maycianna Moser-Simpson, Rhyllee St. Aubin, Izibella Simpson and Eli Carranza. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert Hoover, sister-in-law, Sandra Wolff, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Billy Wolff and sister, A Lorraine Hoover.
A memorial service will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In