Bobby Gene Bond

June 8, 1941 - October 17, 2021
Bobby (Bob) Gene Bond, age 80, died on October 17, 2021, at his home in Henderson, NV, surrounded by his family. Bob, the son of Earl and Louise Bond of Wapato, WA, was a kind, loving and generous soul who touched many across his glorious life.
After Bob graduated from Wapato High School, he attended the University of Washington School of Pharmacy earning his Registered Pharmacist license.
In late 1960, he married his high school sweetheart, Janice Polley. Bob and Janice shared a wonderful marriage for 30 years and had two daughters. Over the years, Bob crossed paths with many individuals in a profession that he loved. In late 1976, Bob and Janice moved to Moses Lake, WA, where they lived until their daughters graduated high school. Bob was the head Pharmacist at Pay’n Save for 10 years, where he enjoyed meeting and serving members of the community.
Several years after leaving Moses Lake and living in Kirkland, WA, Bob remarried to CD Deposit and made a home on Whidbey Island, WA. They enjoyed many wonderful years together and had a very special and loving marriage. During their time on Whidbey Island, Bob enjoyed playing golf every opportunity he had. Bob enjoyed taking golf trips with his golf buddies and playing at the local Country Club, where he lived in Langley, WA. Bob also enjoyed touring wineries, outdoor activities and spending time with his mother and sister at their homes in Eastern WA. He was a wonderful, generous, special son, husband, father and brother.
In 2018, Bob moved in with his daughter, Joleen Bond-Livingston, who cared for him during an illness over the next three years. Bob is survived by his partner, CD Deposit, daughters, Debbie and Marv Lien of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Joleen Bond-Livingston and Jerry Livingston of Henderson, NV, his sister, Cheryl Goodell of Pasco, WA and his mother, Louise Bond of Yakima, WA. Bob is preceded in death by his father, Earl Bond.
There will be a small private celebration at a later date.
