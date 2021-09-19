Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Bobby Eugene Tucker was born April 27, 1941 in Berryville, Arkansas. He came to Yakima in 1944 by train with his parents, Lewis and Mae Tucker and family. Bob learned to talk by watching the countryside out of the train. He lived in Harwood, then Gromore, while attending Willow Lawn School, Mountainview and eventually West Valley High School. While at West Valley he could only attend half days for the three months while the building was being completed. He had to quit high school after two years to begin working after his brother James became ill and eventually passed away.
Bob later drove straddle trucks for Williams Fruit and Big Y after which he became an orchard manager circa 1965 at the Olsen Ranch in Tieton. By that time his daughter, Rhonda, was three years old and Bob was raising her by himself with help from the Olsens and his large family.
When Rhonda went to first grade, Bob met the love of his life and future wife, Rhonda’s teacher, Judi Laudensky. After a whirlwind courtship, Bob and Judi were married on June 27, 1970 in the Trees of Mystery in Northern California at the Cathedral Tree. It was an extremely rainy day, but the rain stopped just as the ceremony was to begin. God has smiled on their 51-year marriage since that day.
In 1974, the family was blessed with the birth of a son, Jason. Bob was coaching Rhonda’s softball team at the time while Judi kept stats and Jason became the team mascot. Many years later, Bob showered his grandchildren, Sarah and Matthew, with his love and many talents. He always enjoyed teaching children about nature, especially fishing and camping. He played an active role in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives and blessed them with attention, love and knowledge.
After years of being an orchard manager, Bob changed careers to first a copier technician and then service manager at Pinnell. He retired and became more involved in his church and investing time in others. He and Judi often took children under their wings where they enjoyed camping and fishing.
Bob never knew anyone as a stranger, everyone was a potential friend. He loved to chat, and the family joke was that he could carry on a conversation with a fencepost! One of his other endearing traits was his gift for telling jokes and making light of a situation. He could tell jokes all day long and never repeat one.
Bob loved God, his family, friends, and his church. He has blessed our lives with his presence, and we are the better for having known him. He died peacefully at home on Sept. 10, 2021 while doing projects around the house. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Alta Mae Tucker. Brothers Walter, Doyle, Ted, James, and Ron Tucker, sister Georgia Flock, and brother-in-law Danny Lee. He is survived by his wife Judi Tucker, daughter Rhonda D’Abreu, grandchildren Sarah and Matthew Jalali; son and daughter in law Jason and Janel Tucker, brothers John (Carol) Tucker, Tom (Jeannie) Tucker, Don (Kelly) Tucker, sister Sue Lee, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 3:00pm at Westside Church in Yakima, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Westside Church, Jimmy Swaggert Ministries, or a charity of your choice in Bob’s name and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
