Bob Lies, 67, born on July 24, 1954 passed away on March 5, 2022. Bob, was born at Ft. Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born to Michael Lies and Regina (Jean) Lies (Meyer).
During his early years, his father being in the military, the family lived in several places such as Minot, North Dakota, Fairview, Montana, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sterling, Colorado, eventually settling in Pulson, Montana in 1966. Bob would go on and graduate from Pulson High School in 1973. In 1976 the family would move to Helena, Montana. In 1981 Bob married Kathleen (Brown) Lies. The two lived there until 1988 when he and his wife joined the Volunteer Corps and moved to Sunnyside, WA. After completing his his Associates Degree in 2003, Bob began his work in Comprehensive Healthcare at Astri Sunnyisde. Bob retired in 2017. He loved to garden, fish, collect baseball cards, hunting, reading, and especially loved harassing his wife.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen, his mother Regina, his brother Mark, niece Marisa, nephews Taylor, Teigan, and Tyson and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his father.
A Memorial Mass has been scheduled for Saturday March 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside WA.
