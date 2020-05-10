Blanche Yvonne Deccio

July 29, 1926 - May 4, 2020
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Blanche was born in Oregon City, OR to French Canadian immigrants, Joseph and Aglae Moreau. Blanche grew up in Moxee City and was the youngest of five children. She loved horse-back riding, swimming, drawing, and hanging out with her many friends. Blanche attended Holy Rosary Grade School and High School. She became part of a close-knit group who remained good friends into their adulthood and later years. This group of friends would meet on an annual basis at the Sauve cabin, playing cards, reminiscing, and enjoying each other’s company.
In early adulthood, Blanche and her older sister Lynn, began working at St. Elizabeth Hospital as medical transcriptionists. Their Dad, being a contractor, built a new family home in the city of Yakima so his young daughters would not have to commute from Moxee. In her early twenties, while shopping for lettuce at Baimes Market, Blanche met the young handsome Italian produce manager, Gene Deccio. He would eventually become her husband of 65 years and the love of her life. Gene and Blanche were produce farmers. Together they had eight children, three boys and five girls. As the years went by, they were blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family meant everything to Blanche. She went to great lengths to make things special and holidays were no exception. She was known for putting on large Italian dinners, making homemade candies and Italian pastries. Handmade ravioli was a Christmas and thanksgiving staple. Easter Sunday was filled with love, joy, laughter, and the grandkids searching for that elusive golden egg. The table was brimming with homemade popcorn baskets filled with handmade marshmallow eggs, as well as many other delicacies for her family to enjoy.
Every summer she would grow an amazing garden. Together with her girls, she would can an assortment of fruits, vegetables, tomato sauce, pickles and jams. She would also try her hand at brewing root beer and making her own dandelion wine.
Blanche was an accomplished seamstress and used her talents to create beautiful clothing for herself, her children, and grandchildren. Anytime there was a high school dance, wedding, or special event, she put her incredible sewing skills to use. Her talents were greatly appreciated by the clergy of St. Joseph Parish, as she was asked to design and sew their liturgical vestments.
After raising her children, Blanche went on to work at the Department of Social and Health Services and later Peoples Department Store.
Blanche was preceded in death by her husband Gene, her daughter Gwen, parents Joseph and Aglae Moreau, and her siblings: Germaine Simon, Marcel Moreau, Norbert Moreau and Lynn Remillard. She is survived by her children: Denny (Lynda), Greg (Jan), Ted (Alaina), Victoria, Gina (Brian), Jacqueline (Larry), and Christina, and her brother and sister-in-law Bob and Joanne Deccio, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to send out a special thank you for all of the wonderful doctors, nurses, caregivers and EMTs at High Gate, Willow Springs and Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital. We appreciate the amazing care she received from all of you.
A private Inurnment will be held celebrating her life. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In