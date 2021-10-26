Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Blake Adams Nelson, 35, of Naches, WA passed away unexpectedly October 22, 2021 at Yakima Memorial Hospital. Blake, born February 6, 1986, was the youngest son of Phil and LaDonna Nelson. He grew up in Cowiche, attending schools in the Highland School District, graduating in 2004.
From the time he was little, he was the happiest in the outdoors. He trapped gophers with Papa Don, also learning the fine art of catching snakes. He was a three-sport athlete especially loving basketball which he played with cousin, Brian, for 12 years. After graduation he attended Wenatchee Valley College obtaining his AA before transferring to WSU to join Brian and Ricky in the AGR Fraternity, making many lifelong friends.
In the summer of 2007, he began his career with the U.S. Forest Service battling fires across the country. In the winter of 2011, he met his future wife, Lindsey Smith. They have been blessed with Kennedy (9), Henry (4), Charlie (2) and daughter, Molly, arriving in February. After 15 seasons with the fire service, Blake made a career change to allow more time with his family. He went to work for Columbia Basin Railroad in May, and in true Blaker fashion, adapted quickly. Continuing to be service minded, Blake also became a member of the Naches Fire Dept.
Being the avid outdoorsman, Blake had a passion for hunting. We had four seasons at our house: Fire, Duck, Deer/Elk, and Fishing. Blake was a true and loyal friend to so many in the fire service and fishing and hunting buddies.
Blake was preceded in death by Papa Kerm Nelson. He is survived by wife, Lindsey, and children, parents, Phil and LaDonna Nelson, brother, Deric, children Bryce, Addison and Branson, brother, Darin (Tawna), grandparents, Don and Lucille Adams, LaRece Nelson, in-laws, Dave and Debbie Zabell, Gaylord Smith, dearly loved aunts, uncles and cousins, and hunting dog, Karl.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 29th at 2:00 pm at Yakima Foursquare Church (700 N. 40th Ave., Yakima, WA 98908). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Blake’s GoFundMe page organized for his family, https://gofund.me/724a818c. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
