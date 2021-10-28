It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Blaine Evan Barron, beloved son, on October 15th, 2021. Blaine was born in Ellensburg, WA on March 22nd, 1990 to Scott Barron and Tammy Wanless. Most of Blaine’s young life was spent in Ellensburg. His family moved to Moxee, WA where he graduated from East Valley High School in 2009. Blaine enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved riding motorcycles with his father, Scott. He fished often with his stepfather, John, and mastered bass fishing. He was also his mother, Tammy’s, fishing buddy and taught her everything he knew. He enjoyed camping and hiking with his brother, Dallas. Blaine was always keeping busy and trying something new and adventurous! He liked doing puzzles, woodworking, and traveling to concerts with friends.
Blaine is survived by his father, Scott (Sherry) Barron, his mother, Tammy Wanless, stepfather, John (Arla) Wanless, brother, Dallas (Krislon) Barron, grandparents: Dallas Barron, Leroy (Mary T. Garretson) Tegarden, and Alice Wanless, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Blaine was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Marilyn Tegarden and Murle Barron, uncle, Darrell Barron, and grandfather, Donald Wanless. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on November 6th, 2021 at the Church of Christ, 408 South Maple, Ellensburg, WA.
Blaine was dearly loved, and we will miss him immensely.
