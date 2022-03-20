Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Our beloved son, Blade Dwayne Neff left us on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. He was born to Troy and Kandi Neff on September 14, 2004. Only 17 years old, he was a wild child and loved life to the fullest. He loved skateboarding, indoor surfing, roller skating and Blade excelled at all these sports. Blade also enjoyed basketball, even though he did not join sports in school, they said he had such a talent for it. Blade’s biggest passion was music. He was a singer/song writer known by aka Skittles B and later BladeRX>//3. During his stay at the Healing Lodge of the 7 Nations, Blade created an album/cd at their recording studio. His music was so good they sent one of his recorded tracks to the Grammy’s to be nominated for the New Artist of the Year. His song was about drug addiction and fighting to get and stay sober.
Blade loved the underdog; he had a big heart for the homeless and those in need. Blade also loved the LBGTQ community even though he was straight, he welcomed all with open arms. Blade made friends wherever he went and loved them with all his heart, and they loved him.
As you might guess, Blade struggled with drug addiction that reared its ugly head one last time that took our precious son from us. Through his addictions he went to three rehabs. At Daybreak Youth Services, Blade learned to play the guitar in under 46 days, the staff and residents said he played as if he had been doing it for years. Blade touched their lives in profound ways. During Blade’s last rehab stay at the Healing Lodge of 7 Nations, he earned his GED and obtained 3.5 credits so he could go back to high school to get his diploma. During this time, he also worked on his music and created a CD that we will treasure forever as that will be the only way we will ever hear his voice again.
Blade attended Whitney Elementary School, Wilson Middle School, and Eisenhower High School; he so desperately wanted to go back to school and earn his diploma. We are so proud of what he had accomplished. He also wanted to go to college in Spokane, WA to pursue his music and to become a counselor to help others get off drugs. Blade had so much love for people that he donated is organs to help save other lives who desperately need those precious gifts. We know Blade wanted this because he had a big heart and loved helping those in need.
We are with heavy hearts, parents should never have to bury their own children, there is a hole in our hearts that can never completely heal. We will keep our son in our hearts and thoughts until we meet again! Blade is now a star in the Heavens looking down over us and all those he loved. He will be sorely missed by family and friends who loved him dearly.
Blade was preceded in death by his grandmothers Sandy Neff and Winona Christenson. Also preceding him in death was his uncle, Stan Christenson. Surviving Blade are his parents Troy and Kandi Neff, brothers Christopher Neff and Lance Neff, grandparents Murlin Neff, and his spouse Lori, James (Jim) Christenson and companion Loretta Kissler, Wanda Neff, Victoria Doman, aunts and uncles Daron Neff and Beth Axe, Robert (Rod) Neff, Joshua Neff and Layne Barnick, Tony Christenson, Mike and Shelly Christenson, Tanya Garcia (Neff) and companion Charles Jacobs and Andrea Harris, cousins Kyle Vela (Neff), Savanah Vela, Sabrina Vela, Brianna Harris, Brice Barnick (Neff), Marissa Barnick (Neff), David Christenson, Jason Christenson, and Stacie Marez Christenson.
Special thanks go out to all the of the rehabs that Blade attended as well as the staff and the friends he made that understood his addictions, Sundown M Ranch, Daybreak Youth Services and The Healing Lodge of the 7 Nations. Thank you to Memorial Hospital and Seattle Children’s Hospital for taking such good care of him during this difficult time. Also, Barth Clinic for all of their support. We would also like to thank McClure Elementary School, friends, and co-workers for their support during this difficult time. One last person we would like to give love and thanks to is “Gus” a dear friend and sponsor who tried everything to help our son stay sober. Blade loved you and respected you and we are blessed that he got to know you.
Blade had so many friends who loved him dearly and were changed profoundly by knowing him. They were like his second family, he loved you all dearly!
Viewing is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Funeral Service will also be held at Shaw & Sons on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 9:30am followed by Burial at Tahoma Cemetery at approximately 11:00am. A Reception at Shaw & Sons will follow the burial. All are welcome to any/all services. The Funeral Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Blade’s obituary on our website www.shawandsons.com where memories and condolences can also be shared. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family.
