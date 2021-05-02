Billy R. Ekers

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
On April 28, 2021 Bill Ekers went home to be with the Lord and is now cruising in Heaven. He was born on July 8, 1947 in Yakima, Washington to Billy and Gladys Ekers and was raised by his grandparents “mama and daddy” Marvin and Irma Werremeyer. He attended Moxee and Terrace Heights schools. On February 17, 1968 Bill married Brenda Joyce Stackhouse in Tieton, Washington at Tieton Baptist Church. Bill often said the day they got married was the happiest day of his life.
In the 1970’s Bill could be found drag racing at Renegade Raceway, Racetrack. Bill worked for many years repairing A.T.M.s all over Washington state. He waited a long time, and after almost 19 years of marriage, he and Brenda welcomed his only child, Bethany. He was a proud father, and always said Bethany looked like his twin. Bill would spend the rest of his days on this earth loving and protecting her. Bill enjoyed going to car shows and was very proud of his “baby” a 1933 Chrysler coupe with a rumble seat. He was a long-time member of the American Reflections Car Club. On most mornings you could find him going out to breakfast with his friends, he enjoyed that very much.
Becoming a papa was one of the greatest moments of his life. Bill was a wonderful papa and was present for the birth of each of his grandchildren, even Easton who was born in North Carolina. Bill liked to make up words to songs, and always had a joke to keep everyone laughing. Papa could always be found with a diet coke in his hand, and a nice hat on top of his head. Bill loved classic cars, so if you’ve got one please bring it out in his memory for one last cruise.
Bill is survived by his wife Brenda, daughter Bethany, favorite granddaughter Hadley, his pal Easton, his buddy Kennon; brother and sisters-in-law: Jeff and Bonnie Calhoon, Byron and Olivia Stackhouse; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Irma Werremeyer, mother, Gladys Kuhlmann, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm, both held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Burial will follow the service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
