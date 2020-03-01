Valley Hills Funeral Home
Bill was born in Huntland, Tennessee on December 31, 1939 & passed away at home February 21, 2020.
As a young man he moved from Tennessee to Washington state with his parents and sisters, traveling by Greyhound bus. Bill lived & worked in the Buena area for more than 60 years. He was a hard worker all his life but always had a funny story to share.
Bill is survived by his sons Joe, and John (Becky), and step-daughters Charlene, Virginia & Linda. He is also survived by his sister & brother-in-law John & Linda Young & many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Geri, his parents Carl & Lillie Mears & his 3 sisters, Shirley Ann, Helen & Glinda. At his request there will be no service. Valley Hills FH is caring for the family.
