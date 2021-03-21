Billy Duane Stobaugh was born May 1927 and passed March 9th, 2021. Born in Habberton, Arkansas, he lived in Springdale, Arkansas until the age of 6, moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma & then to Wapato, Washington in 1945. Bill graduated from Wapato High School in 1947 while working nights for Northern Pacific Railroad. In total, he worked for an amazing 50 years for the railroads.
While in Wapato, he met & married Veleta Geffe, his one and only love. While on a short leave from the Air Force, they married in 1950 and celebrated their 70th anniversary last December. Bill had a special relationship with Veleta’s parents George and Sophie Geffe and their sons, John, Elmer (Pete) and Ed, who he considered his brothers.
Bill was an Air Force veteran based at Lowry Air Base, Denver, Colorado. He also was a member of the Air Force baseball team playing against Billy Martin (former NY Yankee Manager). We loved hearing his stories! After the military, Bill & Veleta moved to Toppenish in October 1954 and still live in the house they built in 1956. Bill and Veleta have two children, Yvonne and Scott, who loved and respected their Dad. He was outgoing and fun loving and he cherished his wife and family above all, family roots meant everything to him!
Bill loved sports – he played fast pitch softball at Larson Park in Yakima from the 1950’s until he was in his early 40’s, when he then started chasing a little white golf ball. He joined Mt. Adams Golf Course and was a member for over 50 years, playing with his son Scott, son-in-law Ron and his many golfing buddies. He loved and cherished his many friendships he made at Mt. Adams. Bill & Veleta have been active members of Toppenish Eagles, Mural Society, and supported the Lions, Railroad Museum and Toppenish Rodeo, and numerous events and auctions over the years.
Bill is survived by his wife Veleta, daughter Yvonne (Ron) Luttrell, son Scott (MaryAnne) Stobaugh, 2 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 8 step-great-grandchildren & 3 step-great-great grandchildren.
Thank you to the Toppenish community for the outpouring of support and caring. Small towns are alive and well, it has been astonishing! In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Toppenish Railroad Museum. Due to Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
