Bill (Wilford) George

It is with a heavy heart and sadness that I announce the passing of Bill George on July 14, 2020. Bill was born to Elsie and Frank George on May 17, 1937. He grew up in Selah and graduated Selah High School in 1955. After school he joined the Navy where he served on the Photographers Class A Motion Picture Camera unit. After his military service Bill moved to Seattle where he met and married Ginny in 1963. They were married for 56 years. Bill was a 50-year member of the IUOE local 302. He worked in Seattle, Alaska, and Yakima. Going to Alaska triggered Bill’s interest in CB radio. He was a member of the CB radio group The Caribou Callers in Yakima. He enjoyed hours of talking to friends on the CB. Bill loved to fish, camp and hunt. Bill and Ginny were active 4-H leaders in the Wenas Pony express club of Selah. On the weekends you might see Bill on trail rides or helping with horse shows. He also helped the 4-H members by leading them in shooting sports. Bill was an outgoing and happy person. He will be missed by many. There will be a celebration of life when gathering restrictions are lifted. I would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their condolences, cards, and shared memories of Bill on social media. Bill is survived by his wife Ginny George, daughter Dawn Delamerced, her husband Gabe, daughter Shannon Watson, her husband Clint, grandchildren Gabby, Emilee, Mae, Derik, and Morgan, sister Barbara Green, her husband Don and their children, David Green, Nancy Charon, and Carla Rosebrook.
Thank you for your service.
