Bill W. Allen, 94, passed away peacefully June 21, 2021, surrounded by his family. Bill was born February 18, 1927, in Mankato, Minnesota.
His passion for the rodeo took him many places. Bill’s best memories during his rodeo years were spent in Great Falls, Montana. He loved to tell his story.
He enjoyed camping, fishing and working in his garden. Most of all he really enjoyed life. He was good to people and was one hell of a hard worker.
Bill moved to Washington State where he met and married “his angel” Pearl Allen. They lived the remainder of their lives together in Selah, Washington.
Bill is survived by his “Angel” (wife) Pearl Allen, children: James Huffman, Francis Kuhlman, Ken Huffman, Dennis Davis, Roy Davis, Mark Thompson, Steve Dallas, Mike Dallas, Donna Bowersox, Tammy Rouse and Mary Purdy. Bill is also survived by 36 grandchildren, and 50 plus great-grandchildren.
Bill will be greatly missed by so many. “Until we meet again… We love you!”
A Viewing will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, both held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Burial will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
