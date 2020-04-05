Valley Hills Funeral Home
Bill Stewart was born August 3, 1943 in Everton, Arkansas to Louis W. and Lillian “Marie” Martin Stewart. He passed on March 26, 2020.
The Stewart family moved to the Yakima Valley in 1947. Bill was the oldest of three children: sister Georgia Ann Lange Frank, deceased, and Ronald Stewart who resides in Harrison, Arkansas.
Bill attended Castlevale Grade School until the sixth grade when the family moved to Naches Heights. He attended Highland High School, graduating in 1961. While there he figured prominently in the success of the football, basketball, and baseball programs. Football was his favorite sport and he was one of the premier running backs in the valley. Unfortunately, at the end of his junior year, a kidney injury ended his football career. He was able to come back and play baseball, but the high potential for college ball ended with that hit.
After graduation, Bill attended Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University. He graduated from Central in 1965 with a degree in secondary education with concentration in sciences. He continued his education at CWU and WWU earning 70 college science credits to accompany his existing biology minor completing his 6th year.
Fall City Grade School was Bill’s first (1966-1966) teaching position, followed by Wilson Jr. High (1966-1970), Tieton Grade School (1970-1971), Wilson Jr. High (1972-1986), and Eisenhower High School (1986-2009), from which he retired. He coached football, wrestling, baseball and track.
On November 4, 1967, Bill and Louise Henderson Herzog were married in Coeur d’Alene, ID and then married again on January 20, 1968 at Holy Family Parish in Yakima. Bill became an instant father to Kim and Kristine Herzog whom he adopted in 1970.
After the death of his father in-law in 1973, the family moved to the Henderson farm on Konnowac Pass to try fruit farming and assist his mother in-law, Margaret Henderson with her farming chores. Bill really enjoyed farming. In 1986, the family relocated back to Yakima.
Bill played softball and basketball with various city leagues. He enjoyed woodworking in his “Man Cave” shop, trips to Legends Casino, Seahawk games, and traveling with the Harman Center Crew. Bill and Lou bowled, golfed, fished and enjoyed visits to the Washington and Oregon beaches and casinos.
Bill had health issues throughout most of his life but it was seldom evident because of his easy going friendly disposition. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Bill is preceded in death by his sister, Georgia Ann Lange Frank, his mother Lillian “Marie” Martin Stewart Gillaspie, and father Louise Walter Stewart. He is survived by his wife Lou, daughters Kim Stewart and Kristine Stewart Sandall, granddaughter, Kourtney Durrett and fiance Brett Graf, brother Ron and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
There will be no services due to the current COVID-19 virus outbreak. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Bill requested memorials be sent to the Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to Doctors Gabriel Lascar and J. Hamilton Licht for their years of care. Included in these thanks is the staff at Yakima Dialysis Center, Mountainview Home Health, Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, Yakima Fire Dept. and EMTs. Bill’s final resting place will be at Tahoma Cemetery. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
