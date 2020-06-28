Bill Raymond Evans, 88, of Alexander City, AL passed away peacefully on May 21st, 2020 at the Bill Nichols State Veterans home in Alexander City, AL. Bill was born on February 26th, 1932 to William and Emma Ruth Evans (Albert).
Bill served in the Army and was a Korean war veteran; he continued serving his country working for the CIA.
Bill ended his career working for the State of Alabama as a drug & alcohol counselor. He loved helping people and this was shown through his work until his retirement.
He was an active member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church and loved showing his love of God. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, we will miss his wit, smile and his laughter and telling his daily jokes, we love and miss you and will be forever in our hearts.
Bill is survived by his sons Bill Jr. of Boise, ID, Jack of Orange County, CA, and Tim of Philadelphia, and daughter Kris, numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, brother Terry Albert of Lake Wylie, SC, sisters Linda Sandall of Union Gap, WA and Goldie Sapp of Ocala, FL, and his special friends Bobby & Sarah Powell and Patricia Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Erman, Marvin, Adam Albert Jr., and Jim Albert, and his sisters Liz, Dorothy, and Violet.
Per Bill’s request he will be interred at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima, WA. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In