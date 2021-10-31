Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Bill L. Harper passed away on October 12, 2021. Bill was born on December 27, 1933 in Lebanon, OR to Pete Harper and Wilda Calahan.
Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Norma Harper. They were married in Temple, TX on March 3, 1956. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, and he would celebrate each anniversary by writing a romantic poem to his wife Norma. After serving in the Air Force for 4 years, Bill & Norma moved their family to Albany, Oregon in 1960 where they resided until moving to Yakima in 1972 where Bill worked for Oroweat Bakeries as a supervisor. In 1980 he moved on to a grocery marketing job that he held until 2001. He also had a bookkeeping and tax preparation service and then worked for Jackson Hewitt Tax Service with his son from 2002 until retiring in 2018. He was affectionately known simply as “Mr. Bill” by his coworkers and clients.
He is also survived by his son Randall L Harper (Ronda); his sister Kaye Foster; daughter in law, Cherl Guthrie Harper Kuehn and grandchildren Kristi Harper, Kara Harper (John) and Trevor Harper (Callie) as well as great-grandchildren Dominik, Tyler and Kassidy. Bill was preceded in death by his son Russell L Harper in 1979 and numerous siblings.
Bill was a proud member of the United States Air Force and served our country in the Korean War. He was an avid bowler and golfer, as well as playing and coaching fastpitch softball and guiding several teams to regional and national tournaments. He coached his children in both baseball and basketball and was always in attendance to support his grandchildren in all that they did. Bill made a lasting impact on all that met him. His family would constantly hear stories from friends after running into Bill about pleasant interactions they had with him. He had the warmest smile, and the friendliest personality.
Bill was active in so many things, but his pride and joy was his family. He loved to take Kristi and Kara on special camping trips including the family favorite, Wallowa Lake. He also had a knack for talking his doctors into letting him slip out of the hospital to catch one of Trevor’s baseball games. As his health started to fail the last couple of years, he would still always light up when family would show up to visit. When his son would stop by, he would always excitedly declare to Norma that “JR IS HERE!” His lasting legacy will be the amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend he was to all that had the pleasure of meeting him.
He will be greatly missed by all that knew him, but his impact will be felt forever, along with the wonderful memories he has left us all with.
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
