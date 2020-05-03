1931-2020
Bill Hake (Billy Dee) of Yakima, Washington, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 88. After facing various health complications, he died peacefully in his home with beloved wife Marietta and daughter Susan Allen by his side.
Throughout his life, Bill was devoted to his family, first and foremost, and enjoyed spending time at home with his loved ones. He was a great mentor to his children and grandchildren, always interested in what they were doing and proud of their accomplishments.
Bill was born on July 6, 1931, in Concordia, Kansas, to William and Wilma Hake. In 1935, he and his family moved to the Yakima Valley where they lived in Union Gap and he graduated from Yakima High School in 1949. As a young man, he learned to fish and hunt pheasant, deer and elk. Bill became a keen fisherman and hunter and continued the tradition with family and close friends through adulthood.
A talented athlete, Bill played on the high school and Junior Legion baseball teams and went on to play four years of collegiate baseball during his undergraduate career at the Eastern Washington College of Education (now EWU). It was there he earned both his bachelor’s degree and master’s in education and met the love of his life, Marietta Haddox. They were married on March 28, 1951, in Yakima.
After both Bill and Marietta received their teaching degrees, they moved to Sunnyside, Washington, where Bill took his first job as a teacher and coach at Outlook Elementary School. Soon after, he became the principal of Outlook Elementary and went on to be the principal at Washington Elementary School in Sunnyside before serving as principal at Terrace Heights Elementary School in Yakima for 19 years until his retirement in 1983. A passionate educator who knew the name of every student at his school, Bill enjoyed running into former students around town to chat and catch up after he retired.
Immediately after retiring, Bill was proud to take on a challenging new project with one of his close friends to restore the Teapot Dome Service Station in Zillah, Washington. When it comes right down to it, his friendships meant the world to him.
No matter where he went, Billy Dee never met a stranger. Known for his easygoing, friendly demeanor and his healthy dose of humor, he loved talking with everyone, which led to many dear friendships, both old and new. Notably, Bill immensely enjoyed his monthly dinners with the Class of ’49, a tradition he and his high school classmates started after their 40th high school reunion that continues to this day.
Bill took great pride in the close relationships he maintained throughout his life, especially those with his family. For more than 30 years, he met with a group of his extended family for breakfast once a week and cherished the time reminiscing and catching up.
Forever the avid sports fan, Bill continued his love of baseball after college, playing softball for several years and enjoying the role of spectator as he watched his children and grandchildren excel in baseball, softball, basketball, soccer and bowling. He also tolerated attending piano and ballet recitals. And, of course, who could forget how much he loved those Seattle Mariners, even with a losing record!
However, the contests didn’t stop when someone left the field or the court. In fact, some would say the fiercer competition began as soon as he crossed the threshold of his own house. Known as a serious competitor to his family, Bill was always up for a game of anything. Catch, horse, ping pong, croquet, lawn darts, pinochle – you name it, he’d beat ya! He passed on his competitiveness to his children and grandchildren and exercised his competitive spirit right until the end, winning his final hand of pinochle the day he passed away.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother Wilma, father William and sister Linda, and survived by his wife Marietta, son Terry (Rosie), daughter Susan Allen (Roger), daughter Brenda Misel (Rob), grandchildren TJ (Molly), Travis, Katherine, William, John, and great-grandson Ryder.
Billy, Bill, Dad, Papa: You were and continue to be a steady force, a rock, and a positive influence in our lives. We already miss your smile, your sense of humor, your jokes (most of them anyway), and your presence in our lives. Rest in peace, knowing you are so very loved.
A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Bill’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association online at www.alz.org, or by mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
