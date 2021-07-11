Carolyn Campbell
Our dear parents, Carolyn Campbell and Bill Butt, both 90, died four weeks apart in Seattle. Our mother peacefully graduated to the great beyond on May 28, 2021 and our father summited the highest mountain on June 26, 2021.
Our father was born into a farming family in Brazil, IN on June 9, 1931. As a farm boy he would keep insects in his overall pockets. He discovered the word “entomology” on a high school exam and decided that was the career he wanted to pursue. He graduated from Purdue University in entomology and went on to become a world-renowned scientist, revolutionizing the world of entomology.
He worked for the USDA Agriculture Research Service in Beltsville, MD and Brownsville, TX then headed the USDA research station in Yakima, WA working to sterilize insect pests such as the codling moth. He established, developed, and directed the USDA Agriculture Research Service in Kearneysville, WV and the Nursery Crop Research Station at Tennessee State University in McMinnville, TN. He worked on several projects around the world in countless places like Austria, Africa, Pakistan, Vietnam, Hungary, and Bangladesh to eradicate crop pests; he also developed alternative crops to opium poppy in Thailand.
Bill fell in love with Vienna, Austria during his two years as director of the United Nation’s International Atomic Energy Agency Entomology Lab from 1972-1974 where he worked to eradicate the tsetse fly and Mediterranean fruit fly. He returned to Vienna from 1988-1990 managing some of the agency’s international research programs.
Through the years he promoted women scientists and helped scientists from Eastern Europe defect to the US. He was a unique leader, mentor of many young scientists, strong believer in the role of science in advancing human well-being and understanding among the people nationally and internationally, and in cooperation among scientists. Bill published over 100 articles during his career.
Bill was an avid rock climber and hiker, having climbed all the major peaks in Washington, as well as climbing the Alps, and was an active member of the Central Washington Mountain Rescue team. Throughout his life he was a passionate traveler, reader, learner, history buff, tinkerer, and collector of anything historic.
He moved from Shepherdstown, WV to Seattle seven years ago to be with his family.
In remembrance of Bill, please consider saving the bees by planting a bee garden and exploring the wonders of nature.
Our mother, Carolyn Campbell, was born in Dugger, IN on August 18, 1930, and spent her adult years in Maryland; Texas; Yakima; Vienna, Austria; West Virginia; and Seattle. Indiana never left her heart. Thirty years ago she moved to Seattle to be a hands-on grandmother and dedicated the rest of her life to fulfilling this dream. She was always at her family’s side and her daughters, their spouses, and her grandchildren were with Nana until the end.
For our mother, family was life, life was family. We will miss her gentle, caring and selfless soul. In her last moments on earth she smiled and a tear appeared in the corner of her eye. We knew then that she had reached the other side of the bridge and was welcomed by her mother Evelyn and brothers Bill and Jerry.
In remembrance of Carolyn please consider a random act of kindness.
They are survived by their daughters Cynthia Butt (Richard Furlong) and Jayn (Karen) Goldsen, and three grandchildren, Zoe Furlong, Tenaya Goldsen, and Bryce Goldsen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In