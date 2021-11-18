We said good-bye to William (Bill) Barnes at the age of 92 on October 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Shirley (Hayden) Barnes, children John (Brenda) Barnes, Jim Barnes, Gary (Jan) Barnes, Dennis (Chris) Barnes, and Dr. Mary (fiancé Henry Pina) Barnes Schlenker, grandchildren Jenna (Justin), Max, Devin (Susie), Will, Adel, and Mike, and great-grandchildren Bear and Kai. Bill is also survived by his brother, Jerry Barnes of Iowa.
Bill was born on December 23, 1928, in Mondamin, Iowa, and served in the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII. He met the love of his life, Shirley, at a soda fountain in Valdez, Alaska. She agreed to marry him once he turned 21, so two days after his 21st birthday, they were married on Christmas Day 1949 in Iowa. Bill and Shirley were modern day pioneers, homesteading in Glenallen, Alaska, in 1950. They raised a busy family of boys in beautiful Valdez, Alaska, and their daughter, Mary, was born in Montana.
Bill had a successful career starting with the roads department in the Territory of Alaska and then with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Montana and Washington. In his final post with the Bureau, he oversaw the completion of the Yakama Nation Museum and Cultural Center in Toppenish.
Bill retired in 1979 and enjoyed home projects, gardening and golfing with good friends. He loved telling stories of life in Alaska and grandchildren learned first-hand of their adventures. Grandpa Bill also loved to show that he taught his dog to “sing.” Bill was a generous, honest individual – his wife and family being the most important part of his life. Even after 71 years of marriage, Bill and Shirley enjoyed their nightly wine and cheese, sharing yet another day together as best friends.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 1:00 pm Monday, November 22, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Yakima. You may remember Bill by giving to charities that support the blind.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in