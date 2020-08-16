Rainier Memorial Center
Bharat Keshavaprasad was born in Mt. Holly, NJ to his immigrant parents. He moved back to India at the age of 12 when his father decided to work for charity. After finishing medical school, he moved back to the United States to fulfill his father’s dreams of him becoming a doctor.
He was a brilliant and generous spirit, who lit up every room and conversation he was in. He was a master of all trades, an incredible husband and father. Professionally an interventional cardiologist, he was also a tech guy, a plumber, an electrician, a handy man and a gardener. He possessed an elephantine memory and a razor sharp wit.
He was funny, loving, and compassionate, with an incredible zest for life. He loved sports and video games, science and pop culture. He loved and doted on his children, and was himself a big kid at heart. He died on July 29, 2020, far too young. The world may have been just too small a place for the likes of him. He leaves behind his wife, two young daughters, his parents and an immense void in the lives of all those who knew him.
