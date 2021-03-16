Beverly Sue Strobridge LaPierre passed away Saturday, March 6th, 2021. She was born in Denver, Colorado April 18th, 1943, the daughter of Floyd Victor and Ruby Evelyn Strobridge. She grew up in Las Animas, CO, where she met and soon married the love of her life, Gary George LaPierre in 1959. After they married, they moved back to Washington state to Gary’s hometown of Granger. They lived there and the Outlook area while raising a growing family which included 4 sons and 2 daughters. Beverly and Gary moved into their forever home in 1978, where their children, grandchildren, and all of their friends have the fondest memories of our beloved mother, or Ma as the kids and their friends always called her. There was always a fresh pot of coffee, and a listening ear, while sitting at that kitchen table. Our mother was a friend to everyone and will be sorely missed, as she was taken too soon.
Beverly was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Gary George LaPierre, son Peter Allen, and brother Roger Allen Strobridge. She is survived by her family: Kenneth and Kristi LaPierre, Kelsey LaPierre (Hayden & Judah), Logan LaPierre. Cindy and Mike Chester, Jesse Scotty Espinoza (Jesse), Shelby and Sean Glessing. Tammy LaPierre, Samantha Schlosser (Bella), Jake and Bailey Dibbert (Nash). Shane and Celine LaPierre, Aspen and Hector Ruiz (Rein, Joaquin, Adelaida, & River) Janine and Dennis Irsigler, Grace & Beverly LaPierre and Morgane Wicke; Gary and Amy LaPierre (Mason, Henry, Benjamin, & Abigail); and her beloved 4-legged companion Izzy. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Gary Clark Strobridge, Sally Banks (Sherry, Shelly, & Sheila), Stephanie Hargrove (Wendy & Wanda). Price and Miki Strobridge (Ashton & Kirsty). and Monte and Bobbi Gore (Ruby & John).
“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelations 21:4
A Celebration of Life will be held on a date to be announced. Graveside service to be held at a later date.
