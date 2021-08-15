Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Beverly Ruth Van Oostrum was born on June 9, 1954, in Sunnyside, WA to Newton William and Ruth Naomi (Garwood) Adams. She went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 9, 2021. She passed away at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima, WA.
A life-long resident of the Yakima Valley, she attended elementary schools in Zillah and Granger and graduated with Granger High School’s class of 1972. She went on to earn an Associates of Arts degree from Yakima Valley Community College and entered her career as a Registered Nurse. She worked for several years at Yakima’s St. Elizabeth Hospital and as an office nurse for Dr. William Gromko. She loved her nursing work and her compassion and kindness were a comfort to all her patients.
In 1975, she married William (Bill) Van Oostrum of Sunnyside, WA, and stood by his side for 46 years as his godly and devoted wife. In 1981, after the birth of their daughter Corrie, she became a stay-at-home mom. In 1985, son Ryan joined their little family.
Although she would face many health challenges over the years that often limited her physical abilities, including beating breast cancer in 2015, by the grace of God, she suffered much yet persevered without complaint, and ever cared for the needs of her family and those around her before herself. Though her health waned with time, she never lost her infectious laugh, her quick humor, or her tireless ability to comfort anyone in her presence.
She was a gifted artist who always had a quilt or cross-stitch project going. In her healthier times, she was an avid gardener and tennis player, enjoyed trips to the Oregon coast, and playing with the family cat “Meow.” Never straying from her family’s Missouri roots, she made the house a home by her cozy touches, including the blue delft pieces she collected in honor of her husband’s Dutch heritage, pictures sat out of the family she cherished, and always a blanket and pillow nearby, as well as food, something to drink, and a listening ear to make sure you felt comfortable and loved.
Beverly embraced being a homemaker and wife. She loved being a mother to her two kids and loving on any others that they’d bring along into the home. And, oh how she loved doting on her little granddaughters when they arrived to grace her life. She enjoyed making specially decorated birthday cakes as a team effort with Bill, her husband. She loved going to Corrie’s music recitals and concerts and Ryan’s baseball games. Beverly was a tireless encourager and cheerleader. She loved her family unconditionally and regularly gave up of herself to serve and care for them. She was the family historian and had an amazing ability to recount stories, names, places and occurrences of precious remembrance for the family, including a knack in the kitchen for bringing cherished family recipes to life. Her family will forever miss her special cherry tortes and apple pies, favorite recipes passed along from her mother. She was a loving daughter and sister, and her family was always a treasure for her. She is now at her eternal rest, free from pain and sorrow, to forever enjoy living in the presence of her Savior Jesus.
Beverly is survived by her husband, William, having together recently celebrated their 46th anniversary. She is also survived by her children Corrie Van Oostrum and Ryan Van Oostrum, his wife Shannon and their two lovely children, Elise and Madison. Beverly is also survived by her sister, Carla Prins and her husband, Clarence, and their two children, Renee and Carlene, along with their spouses and children. She is also survived by aunts and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and grandparents.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Sun Valley Church (2002 E. Mead Avenue, Yakima).
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be considered in Beverly’s name and honor made to Sun Valley Church Missions Ministries, Insight for Living Ministries, or a charity of choice, and may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint. Isaiah 40:31
