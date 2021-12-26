Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Beverly Marie Clark, beloved mother, sister, and friend went to be with Jesus on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born in Ackerman, Mississippi on February 16, 1960, to Robert McAdams and Mary Howard. The family moved to Ellensburg, Washington in 1975 and settled down near the canyon.
Beverly graduated Ellensburg High School in 1978 and married David L. Clark the same year. Nine years later, they were blessed with two children, Shane and Ted. Mom loved her children deeply and instilled in us a strong love of God, the importance of hard work and honesty, and simply to do the best job you can. Mom was a long-time member of Harvest Community Church where she rededicated her life to Jesus. Beverly was a wonderful mother and friend. She always had the ability to make you feel loved through kind words and hugs.
Mom worked many years for Reddy Ice. Then she worked for the Yakima County Courthouse in the clerk’s office for the remainder of her time. Mom was an avid reader. Not only did she like to read, but she also loved bird watching, especially goldfinches and hummingbirds. One of her greatest joys was going for drives and spending time in the mountains, whether it was hiking or just sight seeing and taking in God’s beautiful creations. She also loved painting flowers, especially the ones that attract butterflies and hummingbirds. Her garden was so pretty that her neighbors would come to enjoy. Mom also enjoyed baking goodies such as brownies and cookies. Mom was an amazing cook. Nothing looked fancy, but it sure tasted good. She touched us all deeply with her love and kindness.
Beverly is survived by her children, David (Shane) Clark of Selah and Ted Michael Clark of Selah, her siblings, Ted McAdams of West Wendover, Nevada and Vivian Howard of Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding in all your ways. Acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths. As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday December 27, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Harvest Community Church in Selah, Washington. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
