Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Beverly June Kohls (Wendt), age 91 of Yakima, passed away on May 5, 2022. Beverly was born June 29, 1930 in Minot, North Dakota to Walter & Helen Wendt. The family moved to Yakima, Washington in 1935. Beverly graduated from Yakima High School in 1948. She attended St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.
She married Don Kohls of Yakima in 1950. Married 48 years, they enjoyed a wonderful life together, raising six children. Together they developed “Kohls Kourt,” a senior mobile home park. They traveled frequently while owning thoroughbred racehorses that ran at many tracks in Washington, Oregon, and Canada. They enjoyed camping and fishing for Kokanee silvers at Rimrock Lake. Beverly enjoyed playing golf at Westwood. She also loved playing blackjack and slot machines! Don passed in 1998. After attending her 50th high school class reunion, Beverly reunited with high school boyfriend David Scott. They enjoyed traveling together and spending time with family.
Beverly is survived by sons, Chuck Kohls (Karin) of Gleed, and Jerry Kohls (Charlene) of LaCenter; daughters, Joan Guzzo (Peter) of Seattle, Sheila Kohls of Seattle, Mary Kohls (Tim Muskthel) of Yakima, Michelle Leach (Brian) of Maple Valley; sister Ardys Haupt of Spokane; sisters-in-law Karin Cox (Bob), Tish Kohls; brother-in-law Cy Kohls (Jenny), fourteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband Don, brother Lyle, brother Wayne, sister Audrey, her parents, and granddaughter Stephanie.
Vigil Services will be held on Tuesday May 24th at 5:30 P.M at St. Paul’s Catholic Chapel. Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 25th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Catholic Chapel. Reception to follow at the St. Paul’s reception hall.
The family would like to thank Liliana Anghel and her team at Excellent Adult Family home of Shoreline for the exceptional and loving care our mother received there through her passing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Astria Home Health & Hospice Foundation, American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.
We shall all miss her very much.
