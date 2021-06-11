Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Beverly Jones, 74 years old, joined her mother and father on Sunday morning, June 6, 2021, a result of cardiac and respiratory failure. Beverly and her twin brother, Kenneth, were born November 19, 1946 in Yakima, Washington to Margaret and Bradley Jones of Yakima. She was raised in Gleed, went to school in Naches, and graduating from Naches Valley High School in 1965. After graduation and a trip to Hawaii, Beverly enrolled at Yakima Valley College, becoming an LPN, and then continued her schooling to become a Registered Nurse. Beverly worked for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for 42 years, retiring in 2011.
Beverly was a life-long member of Selah Covenant Church. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, served as wedding coordinator and attended Bible Study. She also participated in Bible Study Fellowship. Bev sang with the Yakima Bel Canto Choir. Bev traveled to Sweden with her cousin Melba Kelly to visit family members she had never met.
Her parents, Margaret and Bradley, preceded Beverly in death. She is survived by her twin brother Kenneth (Rosetta) and many special friends. A special thank you to Bill and Cart Teaford for all the help they have given Beverly through the years.
There will be a viewing on Monday, June 14 from 4-8 p.m. at Keith and Keith, and a celebration of life on Tuesday, June 15 at 2:30 p.m. at Selah Covenant Church, 560 McGonagle Road, Selah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Selah Covenant Church, kitchen fund, or the charity of your choice. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
