Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Beverly Joan Harris-Barnes-Wart-Reedy went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 13th, 2022, just 12 days after her 90th birthday. In the last few months of her life she often talked about her opportunity to be able to go Home to Heaven. She didn’t want to wait but to go right now so it was a blessing to her when her Father finally fulfilled her wish.
Beverly was born January 1st, 1932 in Yakima to Paul Benjamin Harris and Neva Ometa Bowman- Harris. In her early years she enjoyed studying dance and music to fulfill her artistic side. She went to school in Yakima and graduated from Yakima High School. After high school she meant and married Gilbert Laton Barnes, and had 4 children: David Lee Barnes, Phillip Ray Barnes, Brenda Barnes and Raymond Carl Barnes. She later married Robert Wart and gave birth to her youngest daughter Bernadine Wart. Somehow during this time she attended Business Collage and studied bookkeeping and accounting. She worked in various jobs, home maker, baker, waitress, bookkeeper, and in later years as a home caretaker. To fulfill her artistic side she studied her Bible and wrote many revolutions that she received from the Lord. She sang in Bel Canto for many years. She developed a passion for poetry, wrote a book, and wrote hundreds of poems, sharing them with family, friends, and other poets on serval poetry sites. Most of her poems always had some kind of religious inspiration behind them as her relationship with the Lord was very important to her.
Beverly is survived by her older sister Pauline Harris Wilkening, son Phillip Barnes and wife Hope Barnes, daughter Brenda Barnes Southerland and husband Fred, brother-in-law Dave Osborn and wife Lori, daughter-in- law Cynthia Barnes, daughter-in-law Teresa Barnes, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
Her unique personality and loving heart will be missed by all.
Celebration of life will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home Chapel at 902 W. Yakima on March 5th, 2022 at 11 o’clock AM. All that wish to honor Beverly are welcome.
