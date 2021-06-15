Beverly Joan Colby

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Beverly Joan (Pearson) Colby, 91, born February 18, 1930, in Grafton, Illinois, to Paul and Mary Pearson, died peacefully at Cottage in the Meadow on Thursday, June 20, 2021. Beverly grew up in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Raised in a Christian home, Beverly trusted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior when she was nine years old. After completing high school, she spent three happy, productive years at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois, studying the Word of God. Subsequently, she attended college, where she earned a B.S. Degree in Education, after which she taught school for several years in Florida.
Beverly married Raymond Lawrence Colby, Jr. on August 7, 1965. They moved to Dallas, Texas, where her husband of 41 years attended Bible college. In 1971, they moved to Nile, Washington, where Raymond served as pastor at Nile Community Church, and Beverly ministered to youth, both in the Nile church and at the Flying H Boys’ Ranch.
Beverly’s greatest joys were sharing ministry with her husband and raising their three boys. She worked a number of years as a bookkeeper at Living Care Retirement Community, where Raymond served as Chaplain. She loved helping in chapel services by playing the piano and building loving relationships with the residents. Beverly also served as a health consultant for a time, assisting others in living healthy lives.
Beverly was a long-time member of Ahtanum Pioneer Church and served in children’s ministries for many years. She found great joy and spiritual refreshment at Cannon Beach Conference Center each year and encouraged family and friends to participate in this annual vacation, which has become a much-loved family tradition, with close friends.
One could not have a conversation with Beverly that did not include her personal faith story. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and had a heart for everyone to know Jesus personally. If you met her, you can be certain she spent time in prayer for you.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Kevin, Laurin and Nathan, eight grandchildren and much extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; daughter-in-law, Jill (Waldburger) Colby; brother, Richard Pearson; sister, Violet Turek; sister, Marilyn Sundquist; father, Paul Pearson; and mother, Mary Pearson.
A memorial service celebrating Beverly’s life will be held at Ahtanum Pioneer Church on Thursday, June 17th at 11:00 am. A private interment will take place prior.
Suggested memorial recipients are Ahtanum Pioneer church, Yakima, WA; Cannon Beach Conference Center, Cannon Beach, OR; and Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, IL, in care of Keith and Keith Funeral Home (902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA 98902).
