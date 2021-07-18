Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Beverly Ellen Fuchs, 84 of Yakima, died on May 22, 2021 at the Landmark Care Center in Yakima. Beverly was born on October 15, 1936, to Leo and Eleanor (McIntyre) Fuchs in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. Beverly worked as a legal secretary in Palo Alto, CA for many years until moving to Yakima in 1972.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law John W. and Marjorie Fuchs of Gig Harbor, niece Jacqueline Morgan (Andrew) of Gig Harbor, a grandniece, Katherine Morgan of Moscow, Idaho, a grandnephew, Alexander Morgan of Gig Harbor, a cousin, Jack Fuchs of Torrence, CA, friend Goreti Alcantara (Alfonso Cortez) of Yakima and their children: Alfonso, Ricardo, Yahaira and Jacob Cortez, her very good friends in Yakima Arden Akland and Alma Jaurengui, and Kay Weeks of Mt. View, CA. A private inurnment will be held at West Hills Memorial Park in Yakima. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
