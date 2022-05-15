Beverly Dillon

April 11, 1928 - April 10, 2022
Beverly June (Longmire) Dillon, age 93, a longtime resident of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, passed away at her home on April 10, 2022, one day short of her 94th birthday.
Beverly was born on April 11, 1928, in Yakima, WA, the daughter of Kenneth B. and Louella (Simon) Longmire. She was a very proud member of the Pioneer Longmire family. Beverly was raised and attended school in Naches, WA.
Funeral Services were held in Sedro-Woolley and her final resting place is at the Union Cemetery. Share your memories of Beverly and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
