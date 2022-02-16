Beverly “Bev” Patnode

Beverly (Bev) Elaine Patnode, age 71, of Yakima, WA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in Toppenish, WA.
Bev was born on August 3, 1950, to Robert and Pauline Gonzales in Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii, the second oldest of six children. After Bev graduated from Kapa’a High School in 1968 she attended El Camino College in Torrence, CA and later graduated from Yakima Business College.
After graduation, she worked for Pacific Northwest Bell phone company for 17 years. She then went to work for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for 17 years when she retired at age 62. Bev was a hard-working woman who was loved by all those she worked with throughout her career. Bev retired in 2012 after over 32 years in the field.
In 1977, she met Merle Patnode. Bev and Merle were married on May 27, 1978, and they became a family of three, Bev, Merle and their son, Paul Patnode. Together their family enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, golfing and spending time together.
In her later years Bev began caring for her dear friend Lila Lumley where she became a part of their family and enjoyed spending time, cooking and traveling.
Bev was a beautiful person, nurturing, considerate who valued family and friends.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pauline Gonzales, her older brother Robert Gonzales and younger sister Christine Gonzales. She is survived by her husband, Merle Patnode, son and daughter-in-law Paul and Melissa Patnode, sisters Marilyn (Mark) Music, Evelyn (Jim) Wasson and Clarice (Michael) Callejo, two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish, WA on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 1:00-4:00.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in