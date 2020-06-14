Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Beverly Anne Barfuss Shaffer died peacefully, at the age of 80, on June 6, 2020 in Yakima. She was born May 20, 1940 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Lola Anne Clawson and LaGrant Barfuss.
She met and married David Shaffer in Seattle, Washington. Together they raised two sons and two daughters in Seattle until relocating to Yakima, Washington in 1973. They were the only family members to make their home on ‘the other side of the mountains.’ Bev was a gracious hostess opening their home to countless family, church and club functions and welcoming many to their ‘almost-a-hotel.’
Beverly was a passionate collector of McDonald’s Happy Meal toys, Coca Cola, frogs, and Longaberger baskets, to name a few. She loved to play card games and had an extensive library as she was an avid reader. She never missed a birthday or anniversary and either sent a Hallmark or a handmade greeting card for the event. She loved handicrafts, floral arranging, traveling, cruising, Cadillacs, Corvettes, shopping and, believe it or not – glamping.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Dave had been members of the Yakima Country Club since 1974 and were active in the Yakima Valley Vette Club for many years. They were the first to be crowned ‘Valley Vette King and Queen’ for their contributions to the club. She started a local chapter of The Red Hat Society and reigned as their Queen for many years.
For the past three years, Beverly has lived in the Fieldstone Orchard West community. She was in many of their ads, loved Bingo on Friday and signed up for almost all excursions. She even crocheted numerous afghans to be used in the van. She was impressed with their caring staff and the well-maintained facility and grounds.
Beverly is survived by brother, Gene (Treasure) Barfuss; children, David Sr. (Holly) Shaffer, Mark (Christy) Shaffer, Kimberly (Henry) Mayer, and Heather (Fritz) Braun. She counts 13 grandchildren: David Jr. (Crystal) Shaffer, Aaron (Melissa) Mayer, Jessica (Jordan) Homer, Bradly (Jessica) Mayer, Bryce (Samantha) Shaffer, Spencer (McKinzie) Webster, Trevor (Leticia) Webster, Kamran (Ryan) Butterfield, Brooke (Aaron) Norman, Michael Shaffer, Kaeleen (Kyle) Rowley, Jennen (Christine) Shaffer, and Paige Flores; in addition to 27 great-grandchildren: Alexander, Lilyanne, Derrek, Bailey, Keenan, Makayla, Emily, Elexis, Emma, Wyett, Madelyn, Braxton, William, Uriah, Elisandra, Trenton, Parker, Annie, Anna, Gavin, Kyzer, Cora, Oliver, Amelia, Kinley, Hadly, and Xander; as her progeny, leaving dozens of nieces and nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law, cousins, and friends to remember this sweet lady. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, an infant sister, and parents-in-law.
To comply with current state regulations, immediate family will gather for grave-side services at the Terrace Heights Memorial Park. A larger gathering to be planned later this summer.
