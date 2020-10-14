Our beautiful mother, Beverly Ann (Phares) Collins, was born in Salem, Oregon January 2nd, 1947 and passed on October 12th, 2020 at 4:45 am. She was preceded by her loving husband James Jeffers Collins, whom she married in Yakima, May 18th, 1962, and her son, Jeffery Allen Collins.
She is survived by her 4 daughters, Donna, Marilyn, Venita & Sheila as well as her 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
To say that Beverly was a strong woman, would be an understatement; she was stoic right to the end. Some of the strength she had could be shown in her hard work in the fields, as she was an agriculture worker most of her life. A family woman, who deeply loved each and every one of her family members. She enjoyed laughing, spending time with family, fishing, camping, yard sales, watching the news and putting together puzzles. She also loved to cook for others and always had a wide assortment of sweets at hand for all of her beloved children.
She is a beautiful person, inside and out. Her life has touched many and the family has seen an immense outpouring of kindness, condolences and stories of the personal impact she has made.
While we will miss our beautiful mother every day, we are comforted in the fact that she is reunited with our dad, brother and heavenly father.
We love you and cannot wait to be reunited with your motherly embrace!
