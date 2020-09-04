Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Beulah Belle Childers, 99, passed away peacefully August 30, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow with her family by her side.
Beulah was born to John and Alice Benz February 8, 1921 in Havre, Montana, where they homesteaded, having moved from North Dakota. When the banks closed during the depression and they couldn’t take the rattlesnakes any longer, they moved back to North Dakota, where they farmed until 1934. When Beulah was 13 years old, the depression and the drought moved their family west, and they settled in Crawfordsville, Oregon. She graduated from high school in Lebanon, Oregon.
Beulah was 24 years of age when she married Gordon L. Childers in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 1945. Richard was born in 1946 and Stanley in 1947 in Portland. Their third son, Steven, was born in 1949 in Roseburg, Oregon.
Shortly after Steven was born, the family purchased a 160-acre farm outside of Sutherlin, Oregon. Many memories were made while living there.
Eventually, when Richard was in the third grade, the family moved to Yakima, Washington, which became Beulah’s home until her death. Beulah’s husband, Gordon, passed away on February 20, 1993 at age 75.
On August 4, 1956 Beulah was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was a loyal servant of her God Jehovah the rest of her life, sharing what the Bible teaches with others and assisting others to learn the truth from God’s word and become servants of Jehovah as well, including all in her family and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alice Benz, her sisters Florence Holland and Evelyn Seeley, and her husband, Gordon Childers.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Richard (Lorna) Childers, Stanley (Deborah) Childers, and Steven (Brenda) Childers, 4 grandsons, Joshua Childers, Matthew (Penny) Childers, Chet (Tanya) Childers and Christopher Childers, 1 granddaughter, Lori (Donald) Watson, and 4 great-grandchildren, Drew Childers, Bradley Childers, Hilary (Spencer) Moore and Emily (Jarrod) Moore and 1 great-great grandchild, Parker Moore.
