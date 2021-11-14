Betty Pfingstay Jagow

1924-2021
Betty Jagow passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sept. 28, 2021 at Orchard Park in Yakima, WA.
Betty JoAnn Pfingstay was born May 8, 1924 in Selah, WA to Henry P. and Jennie (Buckley) Pfingstay. The Pfingstay ranch extended from the railroad to the Yakima river; where as a child, she led an interesting and happy childhood despite the depression years. Betty was a known “prankster” which was a trait she inherited from her father, Henry. She had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke which manifested in subsequent generations. Betty graduated from Selah High School “Class of ’42”; a time that saw many of her classmates go off to war.
Betty married Vernon Craig in 1944. They had three children, David, Michael and Mary. Betty and Vern, having endured the great depression and the “war years,” took great pride in raising their children. Their faith and work ethic were passed onto their children. Betty was a devoted mother and often said that motherhood was easy for her since she always felt that her children were fun and a total delight.
Betty became a Catholic because of her first husband, Harry… whose life ended too soon. Her faith was cemented further when she married Vern who came from a strong Catholic family. She belonged to several parishes throughout the years; the last being Holy Rosary in Moxee.
Betty was preceded in death by husbands, Harry Lotspeich, Vernon Craig and Edgar Jagow, and son in law, Pat Sponcler. She is survived by her children David (Bonnie) Craig of Vancouver, WA, Michael (Mariela) Craig of Port Angeles, WA and Mary Sponcler of Selah, WA. She is further survived by seven grandchildren and eight greatgrandchildren. In lieu of flowers… say a prayer for a loved one and tell someone a cute joke. Did you hear the one about…?
