Betty Marie Anderson, 89, passed away peacefully with family on September 19, 2020 at Cedar Hills Adult Family Home in Yakima, WA. Betty was born on May 25, 1931 on a small farm in Eddy County, North Dakota to Lloyd and Emma (Birkeland) Loe. She was the third of eight children born to the couple. Life on the farm provided a lot of farmyard adventures and Betty often shared stories recounting farm life, getting up early to help milk cows and care for animals.
She was baptized on May 17, 1933, this began her lifelong journey with God. Betty loved life on the farm and North Dakota always held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed her youth and is often referred to as the fun-loving life of the party by siblings and cousins when recounting on their younger days.
Betty met the love of her life, Carl Louis Anderson, as a child. They grew up in neighboring farms and after Carl returned from his service in the United States Navy during World War II, the couple reunited and married on November 29, 1952. They enjoyed 29 wonderful years together and welcomed eight children. Betty loved her role as a mother and housewife, caring for her family was her greatest joy. In 1967 the family relocated to Washington State for work and settled in Tukwila. After the death of her husband in 1980 Betty moved to Selah to be close to her daughter Linda and spent her remaining years in the Yakima Valley.
Family truly was the center of Betty’s life. Her character and compassion shone through the years during the good times and bad times and she always remained a pillar of strength for her loved ones. She loved her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they loved her fun and playful nature, and of course her custom-made ice cream sandwiches.
Anyone who knew her, knew she was spunky and full of life. She often played jokes and you’d get to see a mischievous smile spread across her face. This look became something everyone could recognize and love. Her friendly personality made it easy for others to enjoy her company. A generous spirit, Betty was always willing to share whatever she could with those in need.
She enjoyed crafting and working on different projects. Knitting and crocheting were some of her favorite activities. She had a large collection of dolls and enjoyed creating outfits for them. She also loved listening to music especially the classics. An avid reader her favorite genre was western romance novels. She also loved to play card games with her children and grandchildren. But her favorite activity of all were her flower gardens.
Betty is survived by her siblings: Marilynn Stenburg, Ellen Burthold, Irvin (Barbara) Loe all of North Dakota and sister in-law Faye Loe of Montana; daughters: Mary (Mike) Caywood of Lynwood, Lind Lea (George Coson III) of Selah, Cindy Liccardo (Rod Mills) of Brisbane, Australia; sons: Charles Anderson of Whidbey Island, David (Kate) Anderson of Covington; grandchildren: Michael Caywood, Andrew (Jocelyn) Lea, Stefanie (Jacob) Menard, Thomas Lea, Jeremy (Rachel) Liccardo, Janessa Liccardo (Ryan Birley), Melissa (Matt) Richardson, Thomas (Elisabeth) Calcita, Janice (Charles) Morgan, David Anderson, Evan Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Seth Anderson, Hailey Anderson; and great-grandchildren: David, Gage, Donna, Sydney, Harper, Emma, Amara, Olive, Ivey, Addison, Matilda, Sage, and Aiden. She is preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Carl Anderson, parents Lloyd and Emma Loe, children Carl Anderson Jr., Darrell Anderson, Susan Anderson, siblings Laurel (Bill) Kokko, Emil ‘Spud’ (Joy) Loe, David Loe, Michael Loe along with many brothers-and-sisters-in-law.
“Life is mostly good, but sometimes it’s just plain rotten,” – Betty Marie Anderson.
A celebration of life has been scheduled for Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane, Yakima, WA 98901). The family wishes to thank the staff and amazing caregivers at Cedar Hills Adult Family Home for their loving care of mom during her final years. A special thanks to Wendy, Claudia, Danielle, Annabelle, Tawney and Isabelle among others. If you would like to share a memory or condolence with the family please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com.
