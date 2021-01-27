Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Betty Dobrauc, 93, was released from her long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and entered into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 20, 2021. Betty was born on May 11, 1927 to George and Frances Willy, the third of four children. She attended school in Toppenish and in her teenage years worked at the two theatres in Toppenish. She married G.J. “Bud” Wesselius on June 13, 1944 and went from a city girl to become a farmer’s wife. Their first daughter, Linda, arrived in 1948, followed by Barbara in 1949 and Diane in 1955.
Betty was a person that was always busy. She could be found helping on the farm or being the ultimate homemaker. She patiently taught her daughters at a young age to do needlework, sew, cook, bake, preserve food and garden. She was told that she should have been a nurse because she was always taking care of everyone. After Bud’s death she married Roy Dobrauc and they enjoyed their retirement years traveling.
She is survived by her three daughters: Linda Sumner (Dale) of Yakima, Barbara Lommers (Adrian) of Toppenish and Diane Storms (Bob) of Thorp; grandchildren: Rusty Lommers (Karen) of Toppenish and Jennifer Burrell of Portland; great-grandchildren: Charity Lommers, Jayson Burge, Amethyst Sands, and Sebastin Burrell. Her numerous nieces and nephews included Carol Jones, Coeur d’Alene, whom she called her “other daughter.”
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bud Wesselius, and Roy Dobrauc; parents George and Frances Willy; and siblings: Jim Willy, Edward Willy and Patricia Green.
Thanks to Memorial Palliative Care and Memorial Hospice for their guidance during this difficult time and her amazing caregivers that became like part of her family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service was held. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In