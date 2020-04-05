Betty Mae Irvine Cantrell

August 27, 1937 - March 25, 2020
Betty Cantrell, 82, of Yakima, WA is at rest. After a 14 month battle with lymphoma, paraplegia, and complications from a recent stroke, Mom peacefully passed holding Dad’s hand and with her family by her side at home. Heaven has gained a true angel.
Mom enjoyed many roles in her active 82 years… absolutely none more than that of wife and love to her Herb, amazing Mom to Deb, Connie and Diana, Gramma, Gigi, sister and devoted friend.
Betty Mae Irvine was born to Claude and Evelyn, only daughter and middle child of three, in Eureka, CA. She was raised with a strong extended family in the small logging town of Hayfork, CA. A hard working, fun loving family that knew how to laugh and care for each other. Betty lost her Mom at the young age of eight, and assumed the role of helping her working Dad watch over her brothers.
When only 16, a family friend came home on leave from the Navy and brought a buddy, the rest was history. Betty met the love of her entire life in Herb. Love at first sight! Met in March, married in November, lived in love and totally devoted to each other for 65 years. What an amazing example they lived for all of us to follow.
Betty and Herb lived their lives serving our country in the Navy, raising their kids living on the east and west coasts, retiring after 20 years and settling in the Yakima area to finally be near family.
Her family was her everything. Gramma to seven, Gigi to sixteen and a most devoted companion to countless fur babies, most recently Barney and Tiff.
Betty always gave of herself, volunteering all of her adult life. While stationed in CA, she was a regional director for the Girl Scouts Association, mentoring girls for over 30 years. Betty and Herb served faithfully at the Yakima Elks Lodge, making lifelong dear friends. They golfed, RV travelled, supported the Women’s Golf Division and its many yearly tournaments, and most actively helped with others to build and maintain the Junior Golf Program, serving hundreds of young people each summer.
Betty was a gifted artist in so many forms… sewing, baking, painting, and jewelry making to name a few. She worked for many years creating beautiful cakes for others weddings, showers; occasions of all kinds. Gramma poured her heart into creating each grandchild’s wedding cake into her 81st year. She commercially taught cake decorating and candy making classes for many years, enriching people’s lives through her skill.
Betty and Herb loved camping, fishing, sailing, power boating, scuba diving, visiting casinos, motorcycle touring, and attending ALL events participated in by their grandkids and great-grandkids. They would be there, no matter what. She was willing to try it all!
Betty is survived by her lifelong love and husband Herb Cantrell, her daughters Deb and husband Doug Krueger, Connie Cantrell, and bonus daughter MaLinda and husband Doug Nystrom. Mom lost her daughter Diana in 2019, who is survived by her husband Steve Kastl.
Her cherished grandchildren include Randy and Britt Cantrell, Eric and Christy Kastl, Casey and Ashleigh Krueger, Jeffrey and Lauren Krueger, Meagan and Michael Douglas, Brian and Rashell Gunkel and Reese and Miranda Kastl. Her greatly loved great-grands include Kyler, Kayla, Madison, Emily, Olivia, our baby on the way, Wyland, and Eleanor, Bella, Liam, Keifer, Tavin, Bailey, Chaz, Izza and CJ.
Betty is/was also loved by her brothers Bob Irvine (Helen) and Bill Irvine (Audrey).
Her loving family also includes sister Dorothy Cantrell, brother and sister George and Bernita Cantrell, nieces Marti, Evelyn and Clalla and many more cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lifelong friends, especially the Thursday Night Dinner group, meant the world to Mom and always brought her great joy.
Betty invested her life into the happiness of others. Always offering a smile and a spot in her heart forever. She is deeply loved and will be forever missed. Rest in peace Mom.
As soon as possible, there will be a memorial service so we can finally gather in Mom’s honor. Please watch for a future announcement.
At that time, in lieu of flowers… please consider donations in Betty’s name to the BPOE 318 Yakima Elks Lodge Scholarship Program or the Yakima Elks Junior Golf Program, both available at 318 Golf Course Loop Road, Selah, WA 98942.
