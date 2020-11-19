Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Betty Lou Rosenkranz went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 12th, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born May 23rd, 1932 to Robert O. Irwin and Elizabeth (Collins) Irwin at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Yakima, WA.
As a child she studied dance while attending Phyllis Cyr’s Dance Academy performing at the Capitol Theater. She was also involved in her high school’s synchronized swim team. Betty learned to drive a stick shift at the age of 13, driving her dad’s delivery truck for his meat market.
She graduated from Yakima High School in 1950 and then attended WSU. She majored in science with a minor in English. It was there that the Lord’s call on her life became apparent through her involvement with Collegiate Christian Fellowship.
She met Dean Rosenkranz at the First Presbyterian Church youth group. Married on June 18th, 1953, they settled in Yakima where they creatively raised 3 children and had a menagerie of domestic and farm animals on a ½ acre lot.
She hosted Good News Clubs for neighborhood children. Later she volunteered to teach at VBS, Sunday school classes, Awana clubs, church camps, and the CEF Bible Story Barn at the fair. Mom had a burden for telling children of Jesus’ love for them. Betty did it with all the love, gusto, creativity and fun that was in her heart.
She worked as a lab/x-ray tech at the Wapato Medical Center. She loved both the people the clinic served and the professional challenge. Over time she was an associate for Avon, Home Interiors, the Bon Marche and got her real estate license.
Betty, a stranger to no one, was quick to give an encouraging hug and smile. Impromptu prayers were often given for those who shared their burdens. She loved music, and she loved to play the piano and sing. A member of Bel Canto, she loved singing, even more so for the Lord. Participating in choirs, duets, or solos, using the voice she had been given was an honor for her.
An amazing gardener, she talked her plants into blooming. She had a beautiful garden. She especially loved dahlias, making arrangements for church or to be taken to those hospitalized or in nursing homes.
Part of a core group, Betty and Dean helped reopen the American Sunday School Union building in the 1980’s. It would later become Wiley Union Church. They enjoyed fellowshipping there many years.
In her retirement years, she and Dean enjoyed their grandchildren, volunteering at Yakima Union Gospel Mission, and Yakima Greenway.
Preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Irwin, Jr., and husband Dean Rosenkranz. She is survived by daughters, Ruth, Karen (husband Bruce); and son Steve (wife Cindy); seven grandchildren: Ryan, Jared (wife Katherine), Philip (wife Joy), Rachael (husband Israel), Deanna, Laura (husband Evan), and Leanna (husband Caleb); and one great-grandchild: Caeden Rose. Other survivors include nieces Lou Ann Rosenkranz (husband Dan), Lynn Rosenkranz.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Cottage in the Meadow for their outstanding care. We would also like to thank Debra Mullins, Berneice Jenkins, Andrea Kredder, Darlene Ramos and Teresa Frenzel for their loving care. We are also grateful for the excellent care by Dr. Paul Emmans III, Dr. Tony Lee, Dr. Dan Thorner, Dr. Abel Li, Dr. Robert Nash and Dr. Anindita Chowdhury. May each of you be blessed.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20th, from 4-8:00 p.m. at Keith & Keith Funeral Home.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wiley Union Church, 2711 S. Wiley Rd. Due to COVID-19 restrictions seating capacity is 100 people. Masks are required. Live stream of the service is available at: www.wileyunionchurch.com/home, look for the event listing this service. Private burial to follow at West Hills Memorial Park, with a meal to follow for family and extended family at the Rosenkranz family home.
Betty requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: The Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Child Evangelism Fellowship or Baptist World Mission Account #00307.
“But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.” Acts 20:24
