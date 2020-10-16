Valley Hills Funeral Home
Betty Lou George, 64, of White Swan, WA passed away on October 12, 2020, in Richland, WA. Betty was born on December 28, 1955, to Thomas George and Edna Toontat in Toppenish, WA.
Betty loved going to the hills to pick huckleberries, she loved to go fishing, and digging for roots. She was a very caring and loving mother, sister and grandma.
Betty is survived by her only sister Melissa Peall, her only son, Wesley Friedlander, and two daughters, Helen and Georgina Queahpama, and five grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is preceded in death by her companion of 33 years George Queahpama who passed away on Oct. 26, 2019.
We all love and will miss you Betty Lou George.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In