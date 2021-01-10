Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Betty Lou Parnell passed away peacefully at her apartment at Orchard Park Retirement Home in Yakima on December 19th, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born on February 24th, 1920 in Joplin, MO to Ada Melissa Havens and Walter E. Havens of the “prominent grocery merchant family Schuyler H. Havens”. (Quote from the Yakima Valley Sun, 4/30/1981.)
Betty started her life in Joplin, but the Great Depression convinced the Havens to move west to Yakima, WA where Betty’s grandmother lived. Betty is from a family whose lives are long… her father passed at the age of 97, her mother at the age of 101.
Betty made an impact on Yakima as an elevator operator at the Miller Building, donning her much admired burgundy uniform. It was completed with a never-to-be-forgotten round hat, bobby-pinned to her hair as she enjoying meeting and conversing with the regulars and newcomers. Betty LOVED all manner of hats her entire life!! She worked at Republic Publishing Co. in the commercial printing department, Franklin Press and Donahue Photoengraving Co. before her marriage to the dashing Arthur Beddeson, who was an offset pressman for Repubco. The family still has printed material Arthur offset while he served in WWII. Betty was amazing at grammar, spelling, handwriting and of course cross word puzzles through her 90’s.
Betty was a member of the social sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, of which she thoroughly enjoyed participating in meetings, fundraising, and all gatherings. She was an active member of Grace Brethren Church where she served as treasurer for many years.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Arthur Beddeson, her son Scott Hoitt Beddeson, who passed at 22 years old in 1978 due to a motorcycle accident, and her second husband, Charles Parnell. She is survived by her son Daniel Lee (Mary) Beddeson, and son James Brady (Julie) Beddeson, both of Yakima. She also leaves grandchildren, Lindsey (Jamie) Beddeson, Bailey (Joe) Parsons all of Yakima, Jason (Kellee) Beddeson of White Rock, NM and Jordan Beddeson of Seattle as well as four great-grandchildren, Declan, Lennox, Weston Parsons and Hunter Beddeson.
The family wants to give a heartfelt thank you to Angel Services who enabled Betty to live independently and happier the last couple of years.
A private graveside service will be held in February. Keith and Keith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In