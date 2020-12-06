Betty L. (Brown) Young

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Monday, November 30, 2020, Betty L. Young passed away peacefully in her sleep in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 93. Betty was born at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to the late Charles and Mae Brown.
Betty spent her childhood growing up with her seven siblings in the Browns’ big farmhouse on the family farm near Brownstown, a farming community located in the lower Yakima Valley that was named after her father’s family. She graduated from Wapato High School where she met her late husband, the love of her life, George W. Young. She and George raised four beautiful children, Rick, Mikal, Jill, and Jane, and continued to live on the family land along the West Wapato Road. After her children were raised, Betty moved to Yakima but would still enjoy taking an afternoon drive down to the valley to buy fruit and vegetables and just reminisce and laugh about the good old times.
Betty received her Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Central Washington University. She had a profound passion for teaching and began her teaching career in the White Swan School District transferring later to the Wapato School District where she retired after nearly thirty years of educating many of the lower valley’s young children. Her past students have fond memories of being in Mrs. Young’s classroom.
Above all, Betty’s biggest passion was her family evidenced by the abundance of love she continually displayed for all of them. After George’s death, Betty was able to enjoy several years with her long-time friend, Joe Mc Questen. Betty loved spending time with her family and friends especially when it came to cooking, playing cards, or going to the movies. She was an amazing grandma and made each grandchild and great-grandchild feel like each were her special favorite. They are quick to remember Grandma’s bright smile that lit up the room anytime they walked in to visit. She enjoyed having lunch or dinner with friends and family and was always quick to push her food on all who joined her. Her nieces and nephews loved to stop by her house just to say hi to Aunt Betty. She could not wait to hit the weekend yard sales with Uncle Bill and Faye as they hit the road supplied with their little Mickey’s. She enjoyed bartering, getting a “good” deal, and bragging to her family about her great finds! Betty had also been introduced to the penny slot machines where you would find her sitting on the stool cheering her every spin and booing any loss. Christmas was one of her favorite holidays. She was quick to have her house ready for the season by the time Thanksgiving was over and invited her family and friends to stop by for some holiday cheer throughout the season and ending the holiday with the annual visit at her house from Santa Casey. Over the years, many fond memories were made with Grandma joining the family vacations to Hood Canal, the Oregon Coast, Mexico, California, Nevada, Florida, and Canada, camping and RVing with her children and grandchildren.
Betty will be remembered as a devoted loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will truly be missed by her loving family Rick and Jeri Young, Mikal and Rick St. Mary, Jill and Allen Noble, Jane and Ryan Orme, twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Betty was so fortunate to have Heidi Robbins as her care giver as well as her good friend. Special thanks to Hospice for their exceptional care, especially Nicole, her Hospice nurse.
Betty had a heart of gold and all who knew her were blessed with her forever friendship. She will be truly missed by all but is leaving a beautiful legacy of memories that will continue to fill our hearts with her love. We have an amazing angel watching over us. It’s not goodbye but until we meet again. We love you!
At Betty’s request, there will be no funeral. If you would like to donate in Betty’s name, please consider one of her favorite charities: the Yakima Humane Society or Seattle Children’s Hospital in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In