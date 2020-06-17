Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Betty Katherine (Kathy) Wilmoth Currier, 73 of Selah, passed away on June 14th, 2020 at Apple Creek Adult Family Home. She was born on November 7th, 1946 in Harrison, Arkansas to Otis and Beatrice Wilmoth.
Kathy graduated from Selah High School with the class of 1965. She married her high school sweetheart, Bobby Joe Currier, October 1st, 1965. They were married for over 52 years before Bob passed away. Kathy and Bob had three children, Mike, Doug and Cheryl.
Kathy worked for J.C. Penney and then helped run the office at Currier’s Body & Paint. Kathy then attended Yakima Business College and began her career working for several eye doctors in the valley.
Kathy had a love for sewing and crafting and had a small hobby business called Yakima’s Bag Lady. She was an active member in the Summitview Church of Christ.
Kathy is survived by her children, Mike (Sherry) Currier, Doug (Nichole) Currier and Cheryl (Jason) Werst, and all her grandchildren and a great-grandchild, as well as her brother, Conley Wilmoth.
Kathy is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Currier, her parents, Otis and Beatrice Wilmoth, and sister, Mavis Wilmoth.
Viewing is planned for Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
